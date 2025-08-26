Heavy rains forecast for Punjab and Kashmir; risk of landslides and urban flooding: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers for Wednesday in Northeast Punjab and Kashmir, with isolated rainfall expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central and southern Punjab, as well as northeast and south Balochistan.

Heavy falls are likely in Northeastern Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period, while hot and humid conditions are expected in other parts of the country.

The PMD has cautioned that landslides and mudslides may block roads in hilly areas of Kashmir, including Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. Torrential rains may also generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams. Urban flooding is possible in low-lying areas of Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

The department has urged the public to remain cautious as heavy rainfall, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures, including rooftops, walls of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

In Islamabad, hot and humid to partly cloudy weather with isolated rain, wind, or thundershowers is expected in the morning and night hours, with a 40 percent probability.

In Punjab, rain, wind, and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum and surrounding areas.

Partly cloudy weather with isolated rain is also likely in Bhakkar, Layyah, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly dry weather is expected, though rain and thundershowers may occur in Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Buner, Kohat, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, and Waziristan. In Sindh, partly cloudy and humid conditions will prevail in most districts, with isolated rain likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Sanghar.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy and humid weather is expected overall, with chances of rain in Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel, Loralai, Awaran, and Lasbela during evening and night hours. In Kashmir, cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thundershowers is expected, where isolated heavy falls are also likely, while Gilgit-Baltistan will remain partly cloudy and hot.

During the past 24 hours, rain and thundershowers occurred in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir, with scattered heavy falls recorded in northeast Punjab. Other areas experienced hot and humid weather.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) included Punjab: Sialkot (City 228, Airport 97), Narowal 107, Lahore (City 61, Airport 39), Kasur 42, Gujrat and Gujranwala 35, Hafizabad 02; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 36, Balakot 06, Malamjabba 05; Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 25, Rawalakot 04; Balochistan: Lasbela 02.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded today were Dalbandin and Nokkundi at 42 C, while Chilas and Dadu reached 41 C.