Heavy rains forecast for Sindh by Aug 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast urban flooding due to heavy rains in Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Karachi, and Hyderabad during the next 48 hours.

However, thundershower is predicted in most parts of the Sindh province including Kharipur, Larkana, Padidan, Ghotki, Umerkot, Islamkot, Mirpurkhas, Nangarparker, Nausheroferoz, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Mohammed Khan.

Earlier, the met office had forecast urban flooding in most parts of the province until August 23, which now have been predicted by August 24.