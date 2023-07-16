Heavy rains in Azad Kashmir, flood alert issued

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 16 (APP):Alerts have been issued by state authorities on Sunday regarding the possibility of flood in various parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the state authorities' people across AJK have been advised to adopt precautionary measures by staying away from the rivers, water channels, and seasonal nullahs which could overflow their banks because of the impending heavy monsoon rainfall much above the expectations.

Heavy rains are much expected at various places at the upper reaches as well as plains of the Jammu and Kashmir state including Occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the sources.

APP /ahr