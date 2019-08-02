UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rains In KP Render Dead, Injured Amid Livestock Perished: NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Heavy rains in KP render dead, injured amid livestock perished: NDMA

The recent heavy falls recorded in the past 13 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reported one dead and injured each amid livestock perished during collapsed incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The recent heavy falls recorded in the past 13 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reported one dead and injured each amid livestock perished during collapsed incidents.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) daily Monsoon situation report issued here on August 1, due to heavy rains one house was reported to be collapsed in District Bajour resulting one dead, another injured, two cows perished and one house partially damaged.

In another incident on August 1, due to heavy downpour one cattle shed collapse was reported in District Buner which caused three cows perished.

However, as per the report no damage was reported in the Federal capital, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority had forwarded the consolidated state of damages and relief provided during Monsoon Season, it added.

The report also noted the weather outlook stating that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.

G. Khan Divisions and Kashmir, while Urban Flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions during Thursday and Friday.

Moreover, the possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the period, it added.

The Met office in its flood warning had informed according to the latest Hydro-Meteorological prevailing conditions, "Moderate to strong Monsoon currents interacting with westerly wave are affecting the Upper Catchments of all the major Rivers alongwith Upper Catchments of river Kabul and associated Nullahs or Tributaries.""Medium to High level flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi along with Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division. Urban Flooding is also likely in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions," it added.

However, regrettably for daily Flood or Base Flow Data to be obtained from India was not share by the cross border authorities.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Injured Dead Kabul Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Malakand Buner Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August Border All From Share Rains

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of girl's murde ..

2 minutes ago

Local vendor demands more cattle markets in federa ..

2 minutes ago

'I love him' - Mbappe urges Neymar to stay with hi ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong civil servants defy China with weekend o ..

5 minutes ago

Power generation exceeded at Tarbela power station ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow says US made 'serious mistake' dropping arm ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.