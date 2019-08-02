Heavy rains in KP render dead, injured amid livestock perished: NDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

The recent heavy falls recorded in the past 13 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reported one dead and injured each amid livestock perished during collapsed incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The recent heavy falls recorded in the past 13 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP ) have reported one dead and injured each amid livestock perished during collapsed incidents.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) daily Monsoon situation report issued here on August 1, due to heavy rains one house was reported to be collapsed in District Bajour resulting one dead, another injured, two cows perished and one house partially damaged.

In another incident on August 1, due to heavy downpour one cattle shed collapse was reported in District Buner which caused three cows perished.

However, as per the report no damage was reported in the Federal capital, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority had forwarded the consolidated state of damages and relief provided during Monsoon Season, it added.

The report also noted the weather outlook stating that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.

G. Khan Divisions and Kashmir, while Urban Flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions during Thursday and Friday.

Moreover, the possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the period, it added.

The Met office in its flood warning had informed according to the latest Hydro-Meteorological prevailing conditions, "Moderate to strong Monsoon currents interacting with westerly wave are affecting the Upper Catchments of all the major Rivers alongwith Upper Catchments of river Kabul and associated Nullahs or Tributaries.""Medium to High level flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi along with Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division. Urban Flooding is also likely in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions," it added.

However, regrettably for daily Flood or Base Flow Data to be obtained from India was not share by the cross border authorities.