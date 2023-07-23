Open Menu

Heavy Rains In KP Resulted Death Of Four Persons, Another One Injured

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Heavy rains in KP resulted death of four persons, another one injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy rains all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the death of four people while one person was injured, a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management said here Sunday.

According to reports so far, 67 houses were partially damaged and 7 houses were completely damaged due to floods and rains across the province with 39 houses in Lower Chitral while 19 in Upper Chitral were partially damaged due to flood.

On the instructions of the Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and related institutions are on alert, a spokesman of the Relief Department said here.

Relief materials were provided to the affected families of Chitral Upper and a detailed assessment of the damage will be started as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, spokesman of the Relief Department added.

Sensitive communities in Chitral Lower had already been shifted to safer places with food items (dry ration) being provided to the affected families and Dir Lower road has been cleared for traffic by the district administration.

The district administration mobilized heavy machinery for the speedy restoration of the roads and the road has been cleared for traffic at Koghuzi, the spokesman said.

A one-way road has been opened by the district administration of Dir Upper.

The two-way rehabilitation of the road is in progress, he informed.

PDMA had issued a letter to all concerned institutions and district administration besides giving on-the-spot instructions to take precautionary measures regarding rains, flash floods, urban flooding, and flooding in rivers.

The Rescue 1122, Monsoon Mock Exercises, Preparation and Training in progress with Rescue 1122 is conducting evacuation training in boats to deal with the possible flood situation in monsoon, said Dr. Khateer Ahmed, Director General of Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 presented a practical model of exercises in the Kabul River in Nowshera, Dr. Khateer Ahmed said. People trapped in the Kabul River were also rescued by boats, the official of Rescue 1122 said.

DG 1122 said that Rescue 1122 also conducted a search by scuba diving and that Rescue 1122 is providing training to security agencies, civil defense, schools and colleges, and local people within the resources available across the province.

Related Topics

Injured Kabul Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Road Traffic Alert Progress Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Rescue 1122 Sunday All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

11 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

12 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

12 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

12 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

12 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

12 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

12 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

12 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan