Heavy rains inundate Gujrat, 250 rescued

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) More than 500 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Gujrat after heavy downpours continued for 20 hours, submerging several low-lying areas of the district.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Jalalpur Jattan was the worst-hit locality, where hundreds of residents were trapped due to rising water levels.Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, revenue staff, and other departments jointly shifted over 250 people, including 150 from Jalalpur Jattan, to safer places.

Rescue operations were carried out in Jalalpur Jattan, Mehowal, Ramkay Bahalpur, Chak Ghazi, Kotli Kohala, Lakhanwal, Tanda, Masuam, Daulat Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Mohallah Shahbaz, New Abadi Mahmoodabad, Jinnah Road, Jail Road, Madina Syedan, Beuwali, Bhimber Road, and other affected areas.

Authorities said Safe City cameras and drone surveillance were used to monitor the situation.

With the help of aerial monitoring, four children stranded on the roof of a house in Jalalpur Jattan were rescued.The administration advised citizens to contact Rescue 1122, Police Helpline 15, or the District Control Room at 053-3727487 in case of emergency.