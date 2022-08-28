Heavy rains kill 1033 people, hurt over 1500

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The torrential monsoon rains across the country wreak lives and property losses as the total death count in various incidents crossed 1033 and 1500 individuals got injured since the start of monsoon season.

The heavy rains lashing out in 110 districts of the country have incurred multiple life, property, and infrastructure losses during the monsoon period, media reported.

The flood has affected over 350 million people, caused loss of over 800000 livestock and damaged over one million houses across the country.

The heavy rains and floods in the country have washed away the standing corps in various parts of the country.

The floods has also washed away 150 bridges and damaged different roads and highways with 3500 km length across the country, it added.

Many small and medium dams have been swept away and many link roads have been destroyed in the country due to heavy rain in the season.

The train service has also been affected due to floodwater in the country.