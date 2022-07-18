UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains Lash City

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Heavy rains lash city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Heavy rains lashed Bahawalpur and adjoining areas on night between Sunday and Monday, turning weather pleasant.

Rain started in evening time and continued lashing whole night. The rainwater accumulated on city roads and sewerage system was chocked in several areas.

Rainwater entered in houses, markets and shops in downtown areas. No loss of life was reported. However, walls of some mud houses were collapsed.

The staffers of Municipal Corporation remained engaged in draining out accumulated rainwater from roads.

The Forecast issued by the local Met Office suggested that the region might continue receiving light rain during next 24 hours.

