Heavy rains lash Islamabad, PMD issues flood alert for Nullah Lai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Heavy rain lashed parts of Islamabad on Monday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting daily life, while similar downpours were reported from other parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Heavy rain lashed parts of Islamabad on Monday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting daily life, while similar downpours were reported from other parts of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a flood alert for Nullah Lai after water levels rose sharply,

cautioning residents in surrounding localities to remain vigilant.

According to PMD, Islamabad’s Sector H-8 recorded the highest rainfall at 95mm, followed by continuous showers in Sector G-11 and adjacent areas. Although no major flooding has been reported yet, authorities have warned that the situation could worsen if the downpour continues.

Emergency teams remain on high alert for possible evacuations and rescue operations.

The PMD and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had earlier warned of heavy rainfall between

September 1 and 3 in Islamabad and several districts of Punjab, highlighting the risks of flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides in vulnerable areas. Districts including Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Sialkot have been marked as sensitive due to past flood incidents.

Infrastructure strain, including overloaded drainage systems and the threat of power outages, is among the immediate concerns. Municipal teams are working to clear clogged roads to maintain traffic flow, while residents near water channels have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during heavy spells.

For Tuesday, the weather forecast indicates widespread rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir and northeast Punjab, while at scattered places in Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy fall is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

During tonight and 2nd September, torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and adjoining areas. Torrential rains may also trigger landslides and urban flooding in local nullahs of Jammu, Bhimber, Mirpur, Kotli, Punch, Haveli and adjoining areas. Landslides and mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Public, travelers and tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas to prevent any untoward situation and remain updated about the latest weather conditions.

In Islamabad, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected during early morning and evening or night hours with chances of isolated heavy falls.

In Punjab, widespread rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, while at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Taunsa, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeastern districts.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Bajaur, Orakzai, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Waziristan and DI Khan with chances of heavy falls at isolated places during the period.

In Sindh, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts while partly cloudy in coastal areas, however rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Sanghar, Kashmore and surrounding areas during evening or night.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts while partly cloudy in coastal areas, however rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan and surroundings. In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, while partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan while hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 26mm, Balakot 25mm, Malam Jabba 16mm, Kakul 03mm. Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 24mm, Kotli 08mm, Rawalakot 06mm, Muzaffarabad City 05mm, Airport 03mm. Punjab: Kasur 09mm, Islamabad Saidpur 10mm, Golra 04mm, Narowal 05mm, Rawalpindi Chaklala 03mm, Gujranwala 02mm. Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas 08mm, Babusar 04mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 43 C and Nokundi 42 C.