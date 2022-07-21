Heavy rains lash Peshawar city

The heavy torrential rains here Thursday afternoon lashed Peshawar and adjoining districts, turning the weather pleasant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The heavy torrential rains here Thursday afternoon lashed Peshawar and adjoining districts, turning the weather pleasant.

However, low laying areas in internal city was inundated by the flash flood water created problems for residents to flush it out.

The intermittent rainfall was recorded in almost all of the city including university road, Hayatabad , Haji camp, Charsadda road, Saddar, Warsak, Kohat and Ring roads.

The people are seen taking out water from their houses and shops by their own.

Meanwhile, the met office predicated more rains in next 24 hours in KP.