Heavy Rains Lash Sialkot Region

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) ::Widespread heavy rains lashed the entire Sialkot region here on Thursday, as the city received 85mm rainwater.

The rain began early in the morning which continued the whole day.

The rainwater inundated all main city roads including Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura , Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Sialkot Airport Road and Hajipura Road and all the surrounding congested residential, industrial and commercial areas, including Sialkot railway station, Sialkot district jail and all the main and link roads leading to the Sialkot International Airport) were inundated with rain and sewerage water.

Rainwater entered the houses in most of residential areas and even into factories in the local industrial areas of Sialkot, as the most of the people including women remained busy in draining out rainwater from their houses.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more wide-spread heavy rains in the Sialkot region and in all the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu & Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

