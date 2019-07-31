UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rains Leave 3 Perish In Roof Collapse, 1 Electrocuted In KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:31 PM

Heavy rains leave 3 perish in roof collapse, 1 electrocuted in KP

Heavy rains during the past 13 hours had caused three people perished due to roof collapsed, one electrocuted and a house partially damaged in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy rains during the past 13 hours had caused three people perished due to roof collapsed, one electrocuted and a house partially damaged in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s daily Monsoon situation report, the downpour incidents reported three deaths due to roof collapsed in District Mansehra, one died due to electric shock in District Upper Dir and one house partially damaged as its wall collapsed in District Kurram.

The report mentioned no activity occurred in the Federal capital, Punjab, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, during 29-30 July heavy rains created water ponding situation in different areas of Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh where dewatering pumps had been deployed for clearance of water. The Fairy Meadow Road was blocked on July 30 due to landslide occurred in the area where restoration work was underway, the report said.

The total relief provided by the Authority across the country during the monsoon rains included 727 tents, 18.35 tonnes of food items, 1000 blankets, 200 plastic mats and 100 sleeping bags to the communities of the affected areas.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls is expected over Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions.

The weather forecast in the report mentioned scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity was also expected over Upper Catchments of River Indus (Gilgit Baltistan) alongwith Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions. However, isolated thunderstorm and rain was expected over South Sindh, East Balochistan, Multan and Bahawalpur Divisions.

The report in its flood outlook said that heavy falls may generate Flash Flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G. Khan Divisions and Kashmir, while Urban Flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions during Thursday and Friday.

"Possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the period of July 31 to August 1," it added.

