UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains May Cause Urban Flooding In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Heavy monsoon rains may cause urban flooding in the city and its surroundings with more than 200mm rains expected during next 24 hours, says Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has appealed the general public not to leave their homes unnecessarily during the rain and keep distance from electricity installations to avoid any untoward incident.

He has also instructed the business community of the city to take other precautionary and necessary measures besides keeping sacks of clay outside their shops.

He advised the traders to make sure to close their shops by 3 pm for the next two days to avoid losses due to the expected urban flooding.

He has also directed the officers to monitor their respective areas and make arrangements for possible rescue operations including drainage as soon as the rain stops.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Business May From Rains

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

1 hour ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

2 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

3 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.