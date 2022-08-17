Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Heavy monsoon rains may cause urban flooding in the city and its surroundings with more than 200mm rains expected during next 24 hours, says Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has appealed the general public not to leave their homes unnecessarily during the rain and keep distance from electricity installations to avoid any untoward incident.

He has also instructed the business community of the city to take other precautionary and necessary measures besides keeping sacks of clay outside their shops.

He advised the traders to make sure to close their shops by 3 pm for the next two days to avoid losses due to the expected urban flooding.

He has also directed the officers to monitor their respective areas and make arrangements for possible rescue operations including drainage as soon as the rain stops.