Heavy Rains: Operation Against Illegal Encroachments Launched In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022

Heavy rains: operation against illegal encroachments launched in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government on Tuesday launched an operation against illegal encroachments in Quetta Various teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Khalil Murad Baloch are taking part in operations against encroachments in and around Quetta.

In view of the expected rains in Quetta, the government of Balochistan demolished the encroachments on emergency basis in operations against encroachments in rivers and natural waterways to clear the way for rain water.

In a statement issued by CM Secretariat people were asked to cooperate with the anti encroachments teams operating in the city.

