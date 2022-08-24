UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains Paralyze Normal Life In Hyderabad

Published August 24, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Heavy rains in and around Hyderabad city for the past 24 hours have paralyzed normal life, with water entering houses and shops in several areas.

According to the data released by the Meteorological Department, 101 mm of rain was recorded in Hyderabad city till Wednesday morning due to which the low-lying areas of the city were inundated.

Over 70 percent area of the city has been affected by rain water while railways' down track inundated due to which the train schedule had been affected.

The areas affected by rain include most areas of Latifabad, Phuleli, Station Road, Mehr Ali Colony, Qazi Qayoom Road, Pakka Qila, Makki Shah, Liaquat Colony, Pretabad, Noorani Basti and Qasimabad.

Meanwhile, the district administration, HDA and municipal authorities have kept all the pumping stations operational on electricity and the generators for rainwater drainage from the city and its adjoining localities.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and HDA DG Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, rain water is being drained out from the low-lying areas through de-watering pumps.

According to the official statement issued by Sindh Information Department, provision of cooked food and other basic facilities is being ensured to the victims in the rain-affected urban and the rural areas under the supervision of the relevant Assistant Commissioners.



