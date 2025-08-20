Heavy rains, part of global trend linked to climate change, affecting Pakistan: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the recent heavy rains across the city are not local phenomena, but part of a global trend linked to climate change affecting Pakistan and the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the recent heavy rains across the city are not local phenomena, but part of a global trend linked to climate change affecting Pakistan and the world.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to Nursery to review dewatering process.

Shah cited devastating floods recently witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, China, New York, and Houston as examples of this global climate crisis.

Highlighting Karachi’s rainfall, Murad Ali Shah shared that about 160 to 170 millimetres was recorded within 3 to 4 hours, aggregating up to 185 to 200 millimetres in 12 hours, levels that naturally cause urban flooding in a densely populated city.

He compared this to Mumbai, which recorded 200 millimetres in the same period but has an average annual rainfall roughly ten times that of Karachi.

The Chief Minister underlined the urgent need for modern and efficient drainage systems to mitigate the impact of such extreme weather in the future, ensuring urban resilience and citizens’ safety.

Despite the torrential rain, the CM stated that the administration successfully cleared the water from the city by late night.

He personally monitored conditions till midnight, witnessing streets that were waterlogged right after the rains had drained by morning.

Recalling the dire flooding of 2020, he noted how water then remained stagnant for over 24 hours, contrasting it with this time’s relatively prompt drainage. While acknowledging some shortcomings, he welcomed constructive criticism and announced disciplinary actions against officials who failed to perform.

CM Murad Shah also criticised some media channels for airing outdated flood footage that created a misleading impression of the current city situation, urging responsible reporting to guide the public on safety practices during the rains.

To a question regarding coordination and accountability among agencies, Murad Shah acknowledged the continuous efforts of provincial ministers and local authorities present in the field during the rains. However, he expressed concern about the performance of certain local representatives, especially after the formation of town administrations, which he said led to division and inefficiency in service delivery.

Shah called upon all political stakeholders, including the thirteen Jamaat-e-Islami town chairmen in Karachi, to stop blame games and fulfil their respective responsibilities to help the city recover.

To a question, the Chief Minister informed that the World Bank approved a $1.6 billion package for Karachi in 2020, with $100 million already spent primarily on strengthening the Karachi Water Board. He explained that the Water Board was restructured into a new Water Corporation with private sector experts involved to boost effectiveness.

Shah rejected misleading narratives by some commentators about the funds, emphasizing that disbursements are phased and conditional on performance, with approximately Rs 28 to 30 billion utilized transparently so far for critical water infrastructure upgrades.

The chief minister highlighted the chronic problem of fragmented road-cutting permissions issued independently by agencies like Cantonment Boards, KDA, and KMC, leading to repeated damage to city roads. He proposed establishing a Central Road Cutting Authority’ responsible for regulating and overseeing road excavation and repair to avoid recurring disruptions.

Murad Shah also noted that the powers of some city institutions, including the Water Board, have been devolved to the Mayor’s office to strengthen urban governance. He praised the current Karachi Mayor for enhancing resources and making practical efforts rather than solely demanding funds.

Throughout his statements, CM Murad Ali Shah repeatedly urged citizens to comply with government advisories during heavy rains by staying indoors unless necessary, to reduce traffic jams and ensure safety.

Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Saeed Ghani, carried out an emergency visit to the city to assess the city’s flood and drainage situation.

He started his inspection from Shahrah-e-Faisal, reviewing the rainwater drainage status, followed by visits to important locations, including Frere Hall and Nursery Nullah. There, he was briefed by the Karachi Mayor on ongoing cleanup and flood control measures.

CM Shah stressed that no laxity would be tolerated in water drainage or public relief efforts. He instructed all relevant departments to remain fully alert and actively engaged in providing timely assistance. He also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the rains to minimise traffic issues and public inconvenience.