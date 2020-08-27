UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rains Play Havoc For Second Consecutive Day In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:22 PM

Continued torrential rains for the second consecutive day on Thursday played havoc in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) : Continued torrential rains for the second consecutive day on Thursday played havoc in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The rains caused damage to property in kachi abadis in various parts of the state, official sources told APP here on Thursday.

Various parts of Mirpur district received intermittent rains since early Thursday morning breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with rainwater, the sources said.

The rains badly affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain various areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports.

There are also reports of some rough houses collapsed in Dadayal town besides a house also collapsed on Hall road Mirpur. The windstorm uprooted trees at several places in the city and adjoining areas which lasted for several hours.

The recently constructed New Mirpur city, exclusively meant for the rehabilitation of over 70 thousand Mangla dam raising project affectees besides their additional families, was amongst the worst rain affected areas where several constructed and under-constructed houses, link roads were affected.

