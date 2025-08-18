Open Menu

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides And Road Closures In Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Heavy rains trigger landslides and road closures in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Continuous heavy rains across the Hazara Division have caused landslides in mountainous areas, road blockages and flooding, prompting emergency measures by district administrations.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Khan visited Tehsil Lower Tanawal to inspect the road conditions.

He directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to ensure round-the-clock clearance and timely restoration of routes affected by landslides.

In Haripur district, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi and SDPO Ghazi carried out an inspection of Khalo Dara, where strong water currents created serious risks.

Traffic Police diverted vehicles through alternative routes, while street vendors were removed from the area for safety. Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff were present on-site, removing obstructions from the water flow, and both health staff and Rescue 1122 were instructed to remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, near Kholiyan Bala, a truck slipped off the motorway due to the rain-soaked conditions. Assistant Commissioner Haripur and Rescue teams promptly reached the spot, pulled the driver out safely, and shifted the injured to the hospital. Officials also confirmed that Talokar Soka Road has been closed following heavy rains and flooding, and locals as well as travelers have been advised to use alternate routes.

The administrations of all eight districts of the region have issued a public advisory urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, keep away from nullahs and water channels, and ensure that children are not allowed near dangerous spots. Citizens have also been strictly warned not to drive vehicles or motorcycles through flooded passages.

Authorities have stressed that precaution and vigilance are essential, as monitoring and relief operations continue in rain-affected parts of the Hazara Division.

