Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides And Road Closures In Hazara Division
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Continuous heavy rains across the Hazara Division have caused landslides in mountainous areas, road blockages and flooding, prompting emergency measures by district administrations.
On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Khan visited Tehsil Lower Tanawal to inspect the road conditions.
He directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to ensure round-the-clock clearance and timely restoration of routes affected by landslides.
In Haripur district, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi and SDPO Ghazi carried out an inspection of Khalo Dara, where strong water currents created serious risks.
Traffic Police diverted vehicles through alternative routes, while street vendors were removed from the area for safety. Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff were present on-site, removing obstructions from the water flow, and both health staff and Rescue 1122 were instructed to remain on high alert.
Meanwhile, near Kholiyan Bala, a truck slipped off the motorway due to the rain-soaked conditions. Assistant Commissioner Haripur and Rescue teams promptly reached the spot, pulled the driver out safely, and shifted the injured to the hospital. Officials also confirmed that Talokar Soka Road has been closed following heavy rains and flooding, and locals as well as travelers have been advised to use alternate routes.
The administrations of all eight districts of the region have issued a public advisory urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, keep away from nullahs and water channels, and ensure that children are not allowed near dangerous spots. Citizens have also been strictly warned not to drive vehicles or motorcycles through flooded passages.
Authorities have stressed that precaution and vigilance are essential, as monitoring and relief operations continue in rain-affected parts of the Hazara Division.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rains trigger landslides and road closures in Hazara division56 seconds ago
-
Heavy downpour raises water levels, Khanpur Dam spillways to open today59 seconds ago
-
No cloudburst yet, glacier melt to blame; fresh monsoon spell coming from Aug 26: Zaigham31 minutes ago
-
AAC visits Khushalgarh to review arrangements for expected heavy rains51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 544,000 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman calls for swift, bold steps to combat 'Timber Mafia, Growing Flood Risks'51 minutes ago
-
Speeding dumper kills 2 motorcyclists on Sakran Road1 hour ago
-
TIKA deploys mobile clinic to aid flood victims in Buner1 hour ago
-
Senator Siddiqui defends Constitution, urges unity at APC12 hours ago
-
Govt committed to rule of law & electoral reforms: Wali12 hours ago
-
University of Sindh announces results of pre-entry test for admissions to M.phil,phD programms12 hours ago
-
31st Death Anniversary of Legendary Director S M Yusuf Observed12 hours ago