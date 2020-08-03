UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rains, Urban Flooding Expected In Sindh From Aug 06

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Heavy rains, urban flooding expected in Sindh from Aug 06

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued warning of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh from August 06 to 08 as monsoon's low pressure is likely to approach in Sindh on Thursday.

According to a weather advisory issued by Met office on Monday, a heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hilly areas of the country from August 06 Thursday to August 08 (Saturday).

All the authorities concerned have been advised to remain on high alert during the mentioned period to avoid any untoward incident, the Met officials said.

They said that widespread rain/wind- thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy falls were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday while scattered rain - thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar- Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and parts of other provinces on Friday and Saturday.

