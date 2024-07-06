Heavy Rains, Windstorms Bring Relief From Heatwave In Mirpur
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The sweltering heatwave that had gripped Mirpur was finally broken on Friday night as torrential rains and windstorms swept through the city, marking the arrival of the monsoon season in Azad Jammu Kashmir, APP correspondent reports from Mirpur on Saturday.
According to the details, the intense downpour caused widespread flooding, damage to buildings, and disrupted traffic, but also brought much-needed relief to residents.
APP correspondent further revealed that the rains, which began around midnight, inundated low-lying areas, turned streets into rivers, and triggered mild landslides in some localities.
While the rain brought respite from the heat, it also caused cracks in residential buildings, disrupted road traffic, and affected construction work and kiln operations.
Despite the chaos, the monsoon rains are expected to continue, bringing welcome relief to the plains and upper reaches of AJK.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Awam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani delegation visits UK to strengthen academic collaborations22 seconds ago
-
Special Secretary Housing visits Gawalmandi area to inspect cleanliness work of Nullah Lai27 seconds ago
-
Murree to have status of district soon. Azma Bukhari38 seconds ago
-
Awam Pakistan Party properly launched4 minutes ago
-
Camp setup for blood donation for Thalassemia Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in three operations41 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh51 minutes ago
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..1 hour ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM Dar chairs meeting to discuss agenda item for 52nd CCI meeting1 hour ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur1 hour ago