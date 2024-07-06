Open Menu

Heavy Rains, Windstorms Bring Relief From Heatwave In Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Heavy rains, windstorms bring relief from heatwave in Mirpur

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The sweltering heatwave that had gripped Mirpur was finally broken on Friday night as torrential rains and windstorms swept through the city, marking the arrival of the monsoon season in Azad Jammu Kashmir, APP correspondent reports from Mirpur on Saturday.

According to the details, the intense downpour caused widespread flooding, damage to buildings, and disrupted traffic, but also brought much-needed relief to residents.

APP correspondent further revealed that the rains, which began around midnight, inundated low-lying areas, turned streets into rivers, and triggered mild landslides in some localities.

While the rain brought respite from the heat, it also caused cracks in residential buildings, disrupted road traffic, and affected construction work and kiln operations.

Despite the chaos, the monsoon rains are expected to continue, bringing welcome relief to the plains and upper reaches of AJK.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Road Traffic Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Rains

Recent Stories

Awam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awam Pakistan Party properly launched

4 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

2 hours ago
 Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

5 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

22 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

1 day ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan