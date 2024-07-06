Heavy rains, windstorms bring relief from heatwave in Mirpur

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The sweltering heatwave that had gripped Mirpur was finally broken on Friday night as torrential rains and windstorms swept through the city, marking the arrival of the monsoon season in Azad Jammu Kashmir, APP correspondent reports from Mirpur on Saturday.

According to the details, the intense downpour caused widespread flooding, damage to buildings, and disrupted traffic, but also brought much-needed relief to residents.

APP correspondent further revealed that the rains, which began around midnight, inundated low-lying areas, turned streets into rivers, and triggered mild landslides in some localities.

While the rain brought respite from the heat, it also caused cracks in residential buildings, disrupted road traffic, and affected construction work and kiln operations.

Despite the chaos, the monsoon rains are expected to continue, bringing welcome relief to the plains and upper reaches of AJK.

