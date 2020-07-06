Heavy rain/wind/thundershower predicted in most part of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Heavy rain/wind-thundershowers expected in northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-five, Murree seventeen, Gilgit fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag Islamabad, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight and Leh seven degree centigrade.