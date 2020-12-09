Heavy school bags to become smart bags now: Education Minister KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial education Minister, Shahram Tarakai on Wednesday said that for the first time in the country's history a unique enactment has been made with regard to the weight of the school bags.

Talking to media persons outside the provincial assembly building here, he said the school bag of a student would now become a smart bag.

He said the overweight school bags were causing spinal and even psychological issues among our children. Besides, he said carrying such heavy school bags was also impacting the health of students.

Minister continued that awareness would be created among the schools' administration and general public regarding nominal school bags' weight.

In this regard officials of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) would have meetings with the managements of private schools.

Any institution found violating the new law would be fined up to Rs 0.2 million, the Minister said adding initially we would visit five Constituencies and carry work out on implementation of the new regulations.

Shahram further informed that the government would also take a step to ensure that every student has his or her own locker at the school. The weight of school bags has been specified as 15 percent of the total weight of the student.