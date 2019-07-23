Heavy shower inundates low lying areas, power supply suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy downpour in Hyderabad and its adjoining areas on Monday evening turned hot weather into slightly better but power outages made the lives miserable in urban localities of the city.

The roads and streets of low lying areas were filled with rainy water mixed with over flowing drainage water.

Heavy showers along with the westerly winds lasted for one an hour due to which power supply remained suspended in almost whole of the city.

In Qasimabad, Latifabad, city and rural areas of the district were inundated due to rainy water.

According to HESCO spokesman power supply in 60 feeders have been suspended out of these 8 feeders were closed due to technical fault while 52 feeders have been closed for precautionary measures.