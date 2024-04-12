Open Menu

Heavy Showers Forecast Across Balochistan Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts heavy rains across various regions of Balochistan, with Quetta already experiencing 1 mm of rainfall.

According to PMD spokesperson, apart from Quetta, areas including Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat are expected to witness showers, while heavy rainfall is anticipated in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers are predicted in Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Moreover, rainfall is expected in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech.

Authorities urge citizens to stay updated with weather advisories and heed any warnings issued during this period of anticipated precipitation.

