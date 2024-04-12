Heavy Showers Forecast Across Balochistan Province
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts heavy rains across various regions of Balochistan, with Quetta already experiencing 1 mm of rainfall.
According to PMD spokesperson, apart from Quetta, areas including Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat are expected to witness showers, while heavy rainfall is anticipated in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi.
Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers are predicted in Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
Moreover, rainfall is expected in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech.
Authorities urge citizens to stay updated with weather advisories and heed any warnings issued during this period of anticipated precipitation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in fish feed factory, valuables reduce to ashes10 minutes ago
-
Eid celebrations nationwide: festive fun, family gatherings take center stage11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, another injured in firing incident11 minutes ago
-
APHC denounces BJP’s election ploy to hide crimes in IIOJK21 minutes ago
-
Three of family killed in Sadiqabad road accident41 minutes ago
-
12 arrested in miscellaneous crimes1 hour ago
-
BBQ, Chappli Kabab among other cusines add flavour to Eid ul Fitr parties in KP2 hours ago
-
`Wild Rush’ becomes Pakistan’s first youtube verified educational video channel on wildlife2 hours ago
-
Peshawar zoo draw influx of children, families on 3rd day of Eid4 hours ago
-
Man sustains bullet injury to foil dacoity bid4 hours ago
-
Eight murders in Alipur: Alleged killer confesses heinous crime4 hours ago
-
Ttwo youngsters shot dead, six alleged outlaws booked5 hours ago