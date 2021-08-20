UrduPoint.com

Heavy Showers In City Turn Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Heavy showers in City turn weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The city received heavy-to-moderate on Friday rain, which turned weather pleasant and provide relief to people.

According to the Meteorological Department, weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country, alongside presence of a westerly wave.

A spokesperson for the department said that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the province. However, more rain with wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls was expected in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Lahore.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most districts of the province including Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 49mm, Johar Town 38mm, Tajpura 33mm, Lakshmi Chowk 30mm, Upper Mall, Wasa Head Office, Shahi Qila 27mm, Chowk Na-Khuda 25mm, Mughalpura 24mm, Samanabad 22mm, Iqbal Town 21mm, City 16mm, Airport 2mm, Jail Road 13mm, Farooqabad 12mm, Nishtar Town 10mm); Islamabad (Golra 14mm, Saidpur 2mm, Zero Point 1mm), Sialkot 8mm, Gujranwala 6mm, Attock 3mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively on Friday.

