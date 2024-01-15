Heavy smog grips Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Heavy smog has gripped the entire Bahawalpur region, dropping mercury and causing health dangers.

The dense smog with odour started at night between Sunday and Monday night and remained continuous on next day. It was noticed that the smog was with a bad odour like that of the high level of carbon in the air.

The smog also decreased temperature levels and turned the weather very cold.

The local Met Office has forecast dense fog and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 15 centigrade and the lowest minimum 05 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.