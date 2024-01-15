Open Menu

Heavy Smog Grips Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Heavy smog grips Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Heavy smog has gripped the entire Bahawalpur region, dropping mercury and causing health dangers.

The dense smog with odour started at night between Sunday and Monday night and remained continuous on next day. It was noticed that the smog was with a bad odour like that of the high level of carbon in the air.

The smog also decreased temperature levels and turned the weather very cold.

The local Met Office has forecast dense fog and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 15 centigrade and the lowest minimum 05 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

13 minutes ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

19 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

2 days ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

2 days ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan