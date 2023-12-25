Open Menu

Heavy Snow Fall In Northern Areas

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Heavy snow fall in northern areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Several parts of northern Pakistan, particularly the Upper Chitral as well as the Neelum valley wore a white sheet after the season’s first snowfall that plummeted the temperatures below the freezing point in several areas on Christmas day.

Areas of Upper Chitral including Neelum Valley were reeling under biting cold.

Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khayber are likely to have rain and snowfalls. The temperature dropped further following the first snowfall of the season, a report aired by a Private news channel reported.

People especially the Christmas community come to enjoy the snowfalls in the Northern and upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Land, trees and mountains were seen covered with snow which was extremely bewitching for residents and tourists alike, a resident of the area said.

