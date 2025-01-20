Heavy snowfall blankets Kaghan Valley & Galyat, intensifies cold wave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Much awaited rain in the plains and snowfall in the upper regions of Hazara division have caused a sharp increase in cold across the region. The Kaghan Valley and Galyat have been blanketed in heavy snow, transforming the landscape into a picturesque winter wonderland.

In the Kaghan Valley, tourist hotspots including Shogran, Kaghan, Naran, and Battakundi have received significant snowfall. Shogran has recorded over 6 inches of snow, Kaghan Bazaar nearly 3 inches, and Naran approximately 1 foot. Similarly, Galyat has also experienced heavy snowfall, with snow-covered roads and icy conditions adding to the region's charm but also posing challenges for transportation.

Under the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chun Zeb, as well as orders from Kaghan Development Authority's (KDA) Director General Shabbir Khan, snow-clearing operations have been intensified.

KDA has deployed staff equipped with machinery at key points in the Kaghan Valley to clear roads, including Shogran Road, ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Similarly, in Galyat, the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) is actively working to ensure road accessibility and safety for residents and tourists. Key routes, including the Murree-Nathiagali Road, are being cleared of snow, while additional machinery and personnel are stationed to deal with any emergencies.

Extra staff and tourism police have been deployed at critical locations at Kawai, Shogran, Paras, Kaghan, and Galyat to assist tourists and locals. Authorities have also urged visitors to exercise caution while traveling, as icy conditions can make roads slippery.

With the snowfall enhancing the scenic beauty of both Kaghan Valley and Galyat, a surge in tourist activity is expected. However, travelers were advised to stay updated on weather conditions and road clearance to ensure a safe journey.