Heavy Snowfall Continues In Galiyat, Rescue 1122 On High Alert
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) More than a foot of snow has fallen in Galiyat as the ongoing snowfall continues unabated, Assistant Director of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Ahsan Hamid, told APP that the region has received over a foot of snow so far, with GDA staff actively engaged in clearing roads and assisting the public.
According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, with snow accumulation 1 foot. Rescue personnel remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.
Tourists visiting Galiyat have been advised to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling, maintain an adequate fuel supply, and use iron chains on tires for better traction. Authorities have urged drivers to operate their vehicles in low gear to prevent skidding. Visitors should also carry sufficient food and water supplies and confirm hotel bookings in advance.
In case of any emergency, travellers can contact Rescue Emergency Services 1122 for assistance.
