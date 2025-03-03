Open Menu

Heavy Snowfall Continues In Galiyat, Rescue 1122 On High Alert

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) More than a foot of snow has fallen in Galiyat as the ongoing snowfall continues unabated, Assistant Director of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Ahsan Hamid, told APP that the region has received over a foot of snow so far, with GDA staff actively engaged in clearing roads and assisting the public.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, with snow accumulation 1 foot. Rescue personnel remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

Tourists visiting Galiyat have been advised to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling, maintain an adequate fuel supply, and use iron chains on tires for better traction. Authorities have urged drivers to operate their vehicles in low gear to prevent skidding. Visitors should also carry sufficient food and water supplies and confirm hotel bookings in advance.

In case of any emergency, travellers can contact Rescue Emergency Services 1122 for assistance.

Recent Stories

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

9 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

11 minutes ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

11 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

41 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

1 hour ago
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan