UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Snowfall Cripples Life In Upper Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Heavy snowfall cripples life in Upper Hazara

The two spells of heavy snowfall cripples routine life creating problems for people living in upper parts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The two spells of heavy snowfall cripples routine life creating problems for people living in upper parts of Hazara division.

Up till now Naran received more than 4 feet snow, Kaghan 3 feet, Shogran 2 feet while Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road was closed for all sorts of traffic from Naran and onward.

Another tourist attraction Chattar plain in district Mansehra also received first snowfall of the season.

In Kaghan and Naran all connecting roads were blocked by four feet heavy snowfall bringing life to standstill in most of the villages of Naran received.

Temperatures plummeted to -6 in Naran and Kaghan valley.

Tourist attractions of district Abbottabad Thandyani and Galyat also received more than 2 feet snow during the last 48 hours, although KP Highways Authority (KPHA), C&W and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) workers are busy in Galyat to keep main Murree road open but their efforts were affected due to heavy snowfall.

According to the meteorology department, the intermittent rain and snowfall would continue in hilly areas of upper Hazara division including Abbottabad and Manshera.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Abbottabad Murree Road Traffic Mansehra Chattar All From

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

55 seconds ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Depart ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister grieved over sad demise of Fakhrudd ..

1 minute ago

Relief work continue in Astore valley after earthq ..

1 minute ago

EgyptAir Says Suspends Flights to Baghdad for Secu ..

1 minute ago

Putin Meets Assad During Visit to Damascus - Spoke ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.