Heavy snowfall cripples life in Upper Hazara

The two spells of heavy snowfall cripples routine life creating problems for people living in upper parts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The two spells of heavy snowfall cripples routine life creating problems for people living in upper parts of Hazara division.

Up till now Naran received more than 4 feet snow, Kaghan 3 feet, Shogran 2 feet while Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road was closed for all sorts of traffic from Naran and onward.

Another tourist attraction Chattar plain in district Mansehra also received first snowfall of the season.

In Kaghan and Naran all connecting roads were blocked by four feet heavy snowfall bringing life to standstill in most of the villages of Naran received.

Temperatures plummeted to -6 in Naran and Kaghan valley.

Tourist attractions of district Abbottabad Thandyani and Galyat also received more than 2 feet snow during the last 48 hours, although KP Highways Authority (KPHA), C&W and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) workers are busy in Galyat to keep main Murree road open but their efforts were affected due to heavy snowfall.

According to the meteorology department, the intermittent rain and snowfall would continue in hilly areas of upper Hazara division including Abbottabad and Manshera.