UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Snowfall Disconnects Chitral From Other Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:13 PM

Heavy snowfall disconnects Chitral from other parts of country

Heavy snowfall in Chitral has disconnected the district from rest of the country as main road has been blocked due to avalanche near Lowari Tunnel at Baradam area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall in Chitral has disconnected the district from rest of the country as main road has been blocked due to avalanche near Lowari Tunnel at Baradam area.

According to details, Chitral and its adjoining areas are receiving heavy snowfall from Sunday night resulting in closure of all roads in the district for traffic.

The main road link connecting Chitral with down country is also closed due to heavy snow near Lawari Tunnel .

An ice avalanche fell near Lawari Tunnel in Baradam area as a result of which road link has been closed for vehicular traffic, informed SHO Police Station Ashriat.

He said areas including Booni, Mastooj, Garam Chisma, Kehlash valley, Torkhaho are totally disconnected.

Due to heavy snow fuel wood is also disappeared from market, increasing miseries of people of the area who are bearing several cold and harsh weather.

Locals have stressed upon the departments concerned to make arrangements for clearance of roads so that link of Chitral with other parts of the country is restored.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Police Station Road Traffic Chitral Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

30 minutes ago

Engr Naeem made CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development ..

1 minute ago

Senate adopts resolution to express grief over dem ..

1 minute ago

AJK President condoles with affected families of ..

2 minutes ago

Health, education need to be prioritized in erstwh ..

2 minutes ago

Assange Appears in London Court in Person for US E ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.