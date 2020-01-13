Heavy snowfall disconnects Chitral from other parts of country

Heavy snowfall in Chitral has disconnected the district from rest of the country as main road has been blocked due to avalanche near Lowari Tunnel at Baradam area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall in Chitral has disconnected the district from rest of the country as main road has been blocked due to avalanche near Lowari Tunnel at Baradam area.

According to details, Chitral and its adjoining areas are receiving heavy snowfall from Sunday night resulting in closure of all roads in the district for traffic.

The main road link connecting Chitral with down country is also closed due to heavy snow near Lawari Tunnel .

An ice avalanche fell near Lawari Tunnel in Baradam area as a result of which road link has been closed for vehicular traffic, informed SHO Police Station Ashriat.

He said areas including Booni, Mastooj, Garam Chisma, Kehlash valley, Torkhaho are totally disconnected.

Due to heavy snow fuel wood is also disappeared from market, increasing miseries of people of the area who are bearing several cold and harsh weather.

Locals have stressed upon the departments concerned to make arrangements for clearance of roads so that link of Chitral with other parts of the country is restored.