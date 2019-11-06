UrduPoint.com
Heavy Snowfall Disconnects Road Links To Many Villages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

Heavy snowfall disconnects road links to many villages

Intermittent snowfall coupled with downpour during the last 24 hours disconnected road links of several villages of Gilgit Baltistan from main cities

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Intermittent snowfall coupled with downpour during the last 24 hours disconnected road links of several villages of Gilgit Baltistan from main cities.

According to reports, Gilgit administration has directed people in the valley to adopt precautionary measures as the Met Office has forecast widespread rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains till Friday.

The snowfall has brought the mercury level to 2C in Astor and Skardu and 3 in Hunza.

