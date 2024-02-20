Open Menu

Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Communication Links And Block Roads In Abbottabad And Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Heavy snowfall disrupts communication links and block roads in Abbottabad and Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Three days of continuous heavy snowfall have severely disrupted communication links and blocked roadways, affecting popular tourist destinations in Upper Hazara division, including Kaghan, Naran, Shogran, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, and Thandiani.

During the three-day heavy snowfall period, Galyat received over 2.5 feet of snow, while Kaghan and Naran received up to 4 feet, resulting in sub-zero temperatures.

In Galyat, the main Murree Road, a vital route connecting multiple destinations, has been closed due to a snow avalanche at Toheedabad all vehicular traffic to Galyat and roads connecting to Murree have been blocked.

In Tehsil Balakot, Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road has been blocked in various places due to landslides and avalanches.

A patrolling team of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), led by Inspectors Zahid and Moazam Khan, rescued five tourists from Karachi who were trapped in snow at Khannian Naran and safely relocated them to Mahandri.

Subsequently, their vehicle was also recovered from the snow and returned to the tourists.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, emergency response unit has initiated efforts to reopen Murree Road and has successfully rescued stranded tourists' vehicles at Kundala and shifted them Abbottabad.

Heavy snowfall has also disrupted electricity supply in upper parts of Hazara division, including Kaghan, Naran, and some parts of Galyat.

