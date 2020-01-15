UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Snowfall Halts Flight Operation At Skardu Airport

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Heavy snowfall halts flight operation at Skardu Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The flight operation at Skardu Airport came to a 'complete halt' after the central valley of Gilgit-Baltistan received heavy snowfall during the last four days, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Wednesday.

The Skardu air facility, located at 7,500 feet above the sea level, is one of the world's highest airports.

The CAA authorities started the runway clearance work on emergency basis on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the heavy snowfall, continued since Sunday, had stuck up the tourists visiting Skardu and adjoining recreational sites, a CAA press release here said.

More than 18 inch snow had piled up on the airfield, the authority said. "Snow removal work from car parking area, access road, runway and manoeuvring area was started at 0900 hours on Tuesday with all available resources, including one snow plough machine (Babcat) and three tractors.

" By the day time on Wednesday, it said, around 4,000 feet runway from 'threshold runway 14' had been cleared of snow, while 'runway 14/32' remained fully covered with it.

Later, the CAA in its late night press note said the clean-up operation continued throughout the night and the snow was removed from one runway, having 8,000 feet length, while the clearance work on second runway of 12,000 feet length was in progress.

The local administration was also helping the CAA in clearing the airfield to resume the regular flight operation at the earliest.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Snow Road Car Progress Skardu Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Croatian Presidency Over EU Council Should Strengt ..

44 minutes ago

US Undermined Afghan Mission by Backing Warlords, ..

49 minutes ago

UN Chief to Attend Berlin Conference on Libyan Set ..

49 minutes ago

Trump Says Will Visit China in Not Too Distant Fut ..

49 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply from NAB, others on ..

49 minutes ago

Chinese envoy vows to nullify enemy's propaganda a ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.