Heavy snowfall in Astore makes weather colder

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall was recorded on Sunday in the upper areas of Astore district that dropped the temperature more from freezing point. The snow remained about 4 to 5 feet in Dewsai, Qamri and Mini Marg and about 1 to 2 feet in Pareshing and other adjoining valleys.

Authorities fear that the heavy snowfall may lead to blockade of roads if it was continued as it can multiply the people miseries particularly the road users. On the other hand, the people of Astore have requested the local administration to control the sky rocketing prices of warm clothed in the wake of severe cold.