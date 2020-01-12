UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Snowfall In Astore Makes Weather Colder

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Heavy snowfall in Astore makes weather colder

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall was recorded on Sunday in the upper areas of Astore district that dropped the temperature more from freezing point. The snow remained about 4 to 5 feet in Dewsai, Qamri and Mini Marg and about 1 to 2 feet in Pareshing and other adjoining valleys.

Authorities fear that the heavy snowfall may lead to blockade of roads if it was continued as it can multiply the people miseries particularly the road users. On the other hand, the people of Astore have requested the local administration to control the sky rocketing prices of warm clothed in the wake of severe cold.

Related Topics

Snow Road Lead May Sunday From Mini

Recent Stories

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

2 minutes ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

47 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

47 minutes ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreement ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.