Heavy Snowfall In Naran, Kaghan And Shogran Leaves Tourists Stranded, KDA Clears Road

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Heavy snowfall in the popular tourist hubs of Naran, Kaghan and Shogran blanketed the mountains of Kaghan Valley in a stunning white cover, attracting nature enthusiasts and tourists.

However, the sudden snowfall also caused significant disruption, leaving dozens of tourists stranded as roads became slippery and impassable.

According to reports, tourist vehicles on Shogran and Siri Paye roads were caught off guard by the intense snowfall, with jeeps returning from Siri Paye getting stuck due to road blockages and icy conditions. Several tourists were left stranded in the freezing weather, raising concerns for their safety and well-being.

Acting promptly on the directives of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Director General Shabbir Khan, KDA staff launched a rescue operation with support from Rescue 1122 and local police. Dozens of tourists were safely shifted to hotels in Shogran, while medical aid was also provided to some of the affected individuals.

The snowfall also caused traffic disruptions on Shogran Road, as several vehicles were immobilized due to heavy snow accumulation.

KDA staff, equipped with heavy machinery, worked to clear the road and restore the flow of traffic for both tourists and locals. The stranded vehicles were pulled out, and travel routes were made accessible once again.

To prevent further incidents, Director General KDA Shabbir Khan ordered the deployment of staff and machinery at key points across the Kaghan Valley. The personnel have been tasked with assisting and guiding tourists and locals in light of the unpredictable weather conditions. Authorities have advised tourists to exercise caution, use snow chains on their vehicles, and stay updated on weather forecasts before embarking on their journeys.

The swift action of KDA, Rescue1122, and the local police has been widely appreciated, as it ensured the safety of stranded tourists and restored connectivity to the region. Efforts remain ongoing to manage traffic flow and maintain essential routes during the winter season.

More Stories From Pakistan