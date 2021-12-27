UrduPoint.com

Heavy Snowfall Paralyses Life In Upper Parts Of Hazara Division

Two days long heavy snowfall and rain spell in all over Hazara division Monday continued and paralysed life in upper parts of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Two days long heavy snowfall and rain spell in all over Hazara division Monday continued and paralysed life in upper parts of the region.

Due to snowfall and land sliding, traffic has been blocked on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at several locations from Abbottabad to Mansehra, Battagram, and Kohistan, as well as on connection routes.

In Galyat, Thandyani, Naran, Kaghan, Battagram and other snow hit areas electricity transmission lines have also been damaged.Power supply have also been suspended in some areas of Galyat, Kaghan and Naran since last day.

Kaghan road was fully stopped for all types of transportation from Phuldran onward due to heavy snow and landsliding. Temperatures also dropped below zero wherein Nathia Gali, Thandyani and Naran it remained -3 while in Shugran temperature it was -2.

During three days Naran received more than 5 feet snow, Shugran 3.5 feet, Nathiagai and Thandyani 3 feet, Chattar Plain 1 feet snow.

District administrations and other concerned departments staff have started the road clearance operation.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA), KPHA and C&W have started removal of snow from main Murree road and using de-icing material where applicable.

GDA and Rescue 1122 have also set up a help desk in Galyat to deal with landslides, road blockage, power outages, and other challenges that have trapped residents in their homes, as well as shortage of food, firewood, and medications can also be seen in the areas.

