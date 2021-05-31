Heavy thunderstorm disrupted life in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) : May 31 (APP):Life was partially paralyzed in a big part of the lake city of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday as heavy thunderstorm destructed 11-KV High power transmission lines passing from D/3 East Sector plunging the area into darkness for several hours till late evening.

Mirpur city and its outskirts lashed with heavy windstorm coupled with light rainfall that paralyzed the daily life to greater extent for over 08 hours.

Teams of the State Electricity Department rushed to the area including at Sector D/3 East where the high power 11 kilowatt high power transmission line smashed due to the storm, the Areas Sub Engineer and Sr. Line Superintendent Khawaja Ansar Mahmood told APP when contacted at the centric site of destruction of the high power transmission lines.

Following hectic efforts, the power supply in the affected areas was restored at about 9.30 PM.

