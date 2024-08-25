Open Menu

Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Expected In Sindh From August 26: NDMA

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rains in Sindh as a strong system was likely to grip most parts of Sindh in the next 72 hours.

"Rain with heavy to very heavy falls are expected in the next 72 hours in Hyderabad Division, Karachi Division, Larkana Division, Mirpur Khas Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur," the NDMA news release said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may cause Urban flooding in the urban centers including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Larkana.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flash and urban flooding as well. It issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities, it said and advised the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alertmobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.

