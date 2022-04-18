UrduPoint.com

'Heavy Traffic Mess Witnesses On Roads During Last Minute Before Iftar'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 11:50 AM

'Heavy traffic mess witnesses on roads during last minute before Iftar'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :With last minute before Iftar, the traffic jams has become a matter of serious concern for motorists where number of vehicles were found trapped in long tailbacks at the major key points of city roads across the country which leads to fatal road accidents.

Traffic snarls are a frequent sight at various busy roads of cities especially before iftar as a majority of the motorists chose a particular time to leave for their homes, this resulted in a traffic mess, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Motorists and commuters, who were witnessed stuck up on roads for more than two to three hours have complained that due to reckless driving, wrong parking and encroachment on roads the traffic mess often leads to fatal road accidents and flow of traffic is disrupted.

A female commuter commented that i have spent one hour to reach home which is normally covered in twenty minutes in wake of massive traffic jam.

"Citizens need to change a caring attitude for ourselves and for others in this very special period," said a motorist.

The majority of accidents happen in the last minute rush hours before Iftar due to reckless driving and traffic jams, said another citizen.

Commuters also appealed to the authority concerned to take notice of the situation and remove encroachments to ease the traffic flow as traffic police personnel had failed to manage the traffic load despite adequatestrength.

A traffic warden said that under the traffic plan, all out efforts would be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main arteries mainly before 'Iftar'. He advised all the drivers to follow traffic rules and drive safely to avoid endangering their lives and that of others. The police will do everything possible to make the roads safe during the fasting month, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to hold meeting with IMF, World Bank in W ..

Pakistan to hold meeting with IMF, World Bank in Washington

19 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor ..

PM inaugurates Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor to new Airport

38 minutes ago
 Careem joins forces with NOWPDP for ‘Go Donation ..

Careem joins forces with NOWPDP for ‘Go Donation’ car type

45 minutes ago
 The Power of Gold – vivo Brings an All-New Color ..

The Power of Gold – vivo Brings an All-New Color Scheme to Its V23e Lineup

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.