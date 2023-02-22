Heavy traffic not allowed during prohibited hours: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan on Wednesday issued orders to all circle in-charges that heavy traffic causing massive traffic jams in Rawalpindi will not be allowed during prohibited hours.

In order to improve uninterrupted flow, prevention of accidents and further improvement of the integrated traffic system, heavy traffic is completely prohibited during peak hours, a news release said.

CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that heavy traffic coming from Peshawar and Jhelum should be diverted through alternative routes due to the ban on Mall Road whereas heavy vehicles can use the route of Qasim Market, Chongi No. 22, Kalma Chowk, Dheri Hassanabad, Lalazar Chowk, 502 Chowk, COD Chowk and Kachhari Chowk to reach the destination.

Additional personnel have also been deployed at important points to control the rush during the entry of heavy traffic.