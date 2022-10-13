UrduPoint.com

Heavy Traffic Not Allowed In Capital During Peak Hours

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Heavy traffic not allowed in Capital during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The heavy traffic causing massive traffic jams in Islamabad will not be allowed on the main highways of Islamabad, IJP road and Islamabad Expressway from 07:00 am to 10:00 am and from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm, police said.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a new strategy has been formed by Islamabad Capital Police to make the traffic system in the Federal capital more smooth and to improve the traffic flow in rush hours.

At the same time, due to the construction work on IJP road and Islamabad Expressway, the entry and parking of heavy traffic has also been banned.

Legal action would be taken against every vehicle causing obstruction to the traffic, police spokesperson said.

The Special Enforcement Squad of Islamabad Capital Police will also ensure safe travel for citizens on Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar Highway and other major highways. These squads will also provide all possible assistance to ensure safe travel for the citizens.

For any query and complaint, citizens can contact the Islamabad police helpline "Pucar-15" or 051-9261992. The road users have been appealed to listen ITP FM Radio 92.4 to get traffic alerts and updates in order to avoid any convenience.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Vehicle Traffic Srinagar Nasir Same All From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.