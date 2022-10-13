Heavy traffic not allowed in Capital during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The heavy traffic causing massive traffic jams in Islamabad will not be allowed on the main highways of Islamabad, IJP road and Islamabad Expressway from 07:00 am to 10:00 am and from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm, police said.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a new strategy has been formed by Islamabad Capital Police to make the traffic system in the Federal capital more smooth and to improve the traffic flow in rush hours.

At the same time, due to the construction work on IJP road and Islamabad Expressway, the entry and parking of heavy traffic has also been banned.

Legal action would be taken against every vehicle causing obstruction to the traffic, police spokesperson said.

The Special Enforcement Squad of Islamabad Capital Police will also ensure safe travel for citizens on Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar Highway and other major highways. These squads will also provide all possible assistance to ensure safe travel for the citizens.

For any query and complaint, citizens can contact the Islamabad police helpline "Pucar-15" or 051-9261992. The road users have been appealed to listen ITP FM Radio 92.4 to get traffic alerts and updates in order to avoid any convenience.