Heavy windstorm disrupts power supply to Mohmand, Khyber districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The heavy windstorm has damaged four towers of 66KV Shahi Bagh-Warsak transmission line, resulting suspension of power transmission to the Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO)'s 66KV Warsak grid station and consequently power supply to Michini area of district Mohmand and Mollagori area district Khyber has disrupted, said a news release issued by TESCO here Friday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The heavy windstorm has damaged four towers of 66KV Shahi Bagh-Warsak transmission line, resulting suspension of power transmission to the Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO)'s 66KV Warsak grid station and consequently power supply to Michini area of district Mohmand and Mollagori area district Khyber has disrupted, said a news release issued by TESCO here Friday.

The six 11KV feeders emanating from 66KV Warsak grid station were closed due to this breakdown are Makkah Steel, Marble City, New Michini, Dam site, New Mollagori and Tatara feeder.

Earlier, two transmission line towers of 132KV Jamrud-Landi Kotal transmission line were also damaged resulting suspension of power transmission to 132KV TESCO Landi Kotal grid station.

The repair/rehabilitation work of Jamrud-Landi Kotal line is near completion and power supply of the grid station will be restored shortly.

The damaged transmission lines are passing through the hilly terrain of Mohmand & Khyber Districts and the continued high intensity windstorm is making it difficult for the TESCO staff to complete the rehabilitation work.

Power supply of 132KV Landi Kotal grid station will be restored within the next 24 hours, whereas the power supply of 66KV Warsak grid station will be restored within a couple of days, latest by Sunday, 04th April, 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) TESCO, Mohammad Akram Mirza has visited the sites and directed the concern officers to complete the rehabilitation work on war footing basis to restore power supply disrupted due to the damaged power transmission infrastructure.