HEC Accredits 1800 Programmes To Enhance Quality Of Education

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

HEC accredits 1800 programmes to enhance quality of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Presently, as many as 1,800 programmes are accredited by the Accreditation Councils established under the banner of Higher Education Commission (HEC) to enhance quality of education through strong coordination and collaboration amongst universities and accreditation & professional councils.

According to the Economic Survey issued on Thursday by the Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, HEC aims to improve education system through proper assessment and evaluation processes with the cooperation of the concerned councils.

HEC ensures that all existing and new universities should have a Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) to observe the standards being set for curricula, faculty, examination, management and digital resources.

Currently, 209 out of 224 universities have established their QECs, it added.

Currently, there are a total of 224 Higher Education Institutes operating in the country, public sector (137) and private sector (87) having total enrollment of 1.9 million approximately.

The number of sub-campuses of these universities has also been expanded to 102(Public Sector: 75 & Private Sector: 27).

