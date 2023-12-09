Open Menu

HEC Achieves New Milestone With Data Centre Certification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

HEC achieves new milestone with Data Centre Certification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a significant step towards enhancing data accessibility and obtaining international recognition, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced the establishment of cutting-edge Data Centre at NED University, Karachi.

This Centre represents a groundbreaking initiative to digitally empower universities and fortify their IT infrastructure, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The newly established Data Centre has earned acclaim on the global stage. HEC has been granted the esteemed “Design Document Certification” by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) 942, marking a commendable achievement for the nation and a significant boost for Pakistan's IT sector.

The TIA 942 standard, renowned as a benchmark for data centre design and construction, has bestowed a 'Rated3' certification upon HEC's design. This certification plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality, reliability, scalability, security, and operational efficiency of cutting-edge data centers.

The HEC is committed to facilitate varsities by providing them with high performance servers catering to cloud computing and High-Performance Computing (HPC), advanced storage solutions, and robust networking capabilities.

Key features of the Data Centre are cutting-edge technologies, incorporating the latest advancements in cloud computing and HPC to meet the evolving needs of academic research, International certification for the Quality Assurance: TIA 942 'Rated3' certification ensures the highest standards in quality, reliability, and security, placing this Data Centre at the forefront of global best practices.

The Centre will also facilitate high-speed, secure and reliable access to data, offering a significant advantage to researchers at Pakistani universities. It will also offer joint and collaborative opportunities for R&D thus enabling seamless data sharing, online education, and access to shared computing facilities to foster collaborative initiatives.

The establishment of this Data Centre is a testament to HEC's commitment to advancing technological infrastructure in higher education. This milestone achievement not only positions Pakistan on the global IT map but also opens up new possibilities for collaborative research, innovation, and academic excellence.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum have congratulated the whole IT team of HEC on this achievement and thanked NED University for its valuable support.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education HEC Industry Best

Recent Stories

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

2 hours ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

16 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

16 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

16 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan