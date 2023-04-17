UrduPoint.com

HEC Advise Students To Beware Of TNE Policy Violation By HEIs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

HEC advise students to beware of TNE policy violation by HEIs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday advised the students to beware of Transnational Education (TNE) Policy Violations by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

According to the HEC Officials, "It has been observed with grave concern that several Pakistani institutions offering qualifications in collaboration with foreign universities under Transnational Education (TNE) Policy are violating HEC policies while granting admission to students." "As a result, students are facing problems getting recognition/equivalence of their degrees from the Higher Education Commission (HEC)," said the officials.

Therefore, all the recognized institutions imparting foreign qualification in Pakistan (list) available at: https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/Foreign-Collaboration-Institutions.

aspx) are hereby advised to ensure that all the legal/codal formalities are met, as devised by this Commission, at the time of granting admission, while fulfilling all other requirements of the host university/institution as described under TNE Policy.

In addition, to get the degree recognized/equated by HEC, the students must have twelve (12) years of education as per the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and equivalence issued by Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) at the time of admission in a degree program.

"In case, any violation is found at any stage, HEC shall not recognize these degrees and withdraw the No Objection Certificate (NOC) immediately," the official warned.

"This information is being disseminated for the awareness of parents and students," they added.

