HEC adviser conferred award 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Advisor at the Higher education Commission (HEC), has been conferred the PEC Engineering Excellence Award 2023 in the category of Policy, Regulation and Advocacy in recognition of his exceptional contributions to national development and public service.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi presented the award at a distinguished ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, said a press release on Tuesday.

Thirty other engineers from eight different fields were also given awards for their excellent contributions in their respective fields.