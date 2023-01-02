UrduPoint.com

HEC Advises Universities To Implement Revised Teacher Education Roadmap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

HEC advises universities to implement revised teacher education roadmap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued letters to the heads of all public and private sectors universities and degree awarding institutes for the implementation of the revised Teacher Education Road-map in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Review Committee in the discipline of Education.

According to the revised Teacher Education Road-map, candidates having Associate Degrees in Education (ADE) will be allowed to enroll in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year B.Ed. programme, HEC stated in the letters.

Similarly, candidates with an Associate Degree in disciplines other than Education or two-year erstwhile BA / BSc degrees (now defunct) shall be admitted in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year B.Ed. programme through a bridging semester after completing the deficiency courses (15-18 credit hours) as determined by the admitting university on a case-to-case basis.

Moreover, MA Education, M.Ed. and BS Education shall be considered equivalent to B.Ed. 4 years / B.

Ed. (Hons), B.Ed. 2.5 after 14 years of qualification and B.Ed. 1.5 after 16 years of qualification for the purpose of employment and further education.

The graduates having sixteen years or equivalent qualification in disciplines other than Education and desirous to acquire B.Ed. degrees will be allowed enrollment in B.Ed. 1.5 comprising 45-54 credit hours of course work.

However, such graduates having sixteen years of non-relevant qualification desirous to acquire admission in MS/MPhil Education shall be required to complete deficiency courses of minimum of 18 credit hours as part of the said degree programme as determined by the admitting university on a case-to-case basis.

Lastly, the nomenclature for Teacher Education Degrees shall only be "Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)" from Fall 2023 onwards.

The strands, such as Early Childhood Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, etc., and specializations like Curriculum, Assessment, Academic planning, Leadership, Guidance & Counseling, etc. shall only be reflected on transcripts and not on degrees.

Related Topics

Education HEC All From Employment

Recent Stories

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

16 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

30 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

1 hour ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

1 hour ago
 Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.