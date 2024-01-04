HEC alerts students to confirm accreditation before admission in professional degree program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has alerted the students to confirm accreditation of Professional

Degree Programme before taking admission.

According to the official sources, the professional degree programmes/qualifications cannot be offered or continued without accreditation by the corresponding professional councils. Even so, some universities still offer admission to unaccredited and invalid programmes causing serious threat to the future of students and leading to loss of time and monetary resources, they added.

Therefore, students and their parents are advised to confirm, before taking admission, if the sought-after degree programmes are accredited by the concerned Professional Councils.

For all non-professional programmes, make sure that the admitting university/ sub-campus/ affiliated institution is recognized by the Higher Education Commission.

For convenience, HEC asked the students to visit the HEC web link: hec.gov.pk/site/HEIs.

As per accreditation matters, the students seeking admission are advised to confirm that the degree programmes they choose are accredited by respective Councils.

The HEC shared the contact number of the Professional Councils i. e Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC)051-9219500-9206974,

Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) 051-9190000, Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) 051-9108340,

Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC)051-9255813, Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) 051-2706668, Pakistan Pharmacy Council (PCP)051-9204191 Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) 051-9206805, National Council for HomoeopathicH) 051-5409003 National Council for Tibb (NCT) 051-9204378, Allied Health Professional Council (AHPC)051-9216775, National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) 051-90802681, National business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC)051-90800206-7, National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) 051-90802771-2, National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE) 051-90808155-6, and

National Technology Council (NTC) 051-90802786.