HEC allows BZU for PhD in IR

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) granted a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) to Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for PhD in International Relations.

A spokesperson for BZU on Tuesday said that the Dean faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr Omer Farooq Zain gave his recommendation to BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kunid in this connection.

The VC, he informed, had several meetings with the HEC officials for permission of launching PhD in IR.

It is worth mentioning here that Deptt of Sociology, Psychology and faculty of Law are already offering PhDs in its respective subjects.